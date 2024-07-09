Fallen Heroes: Uttarakhand Soldiers Martyred in Kathua Terror Attack

Rifleman Adarsh Negi spoke to his father over the phone on Sunday. By Monday, Dalbir Singh Negi received another call, informing him of his son's tragic death in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua.

The devastating news plunged the family in Thati Dagar village, Uttarakhand into profound shock. Adarsh Negi was one of five soldiers from the state martyred in the attack on an Army convoy, marking the fifth such incident in the Jammu region within a month.

In Pauri, chaos erupted as Rifleman Anuj Negi's mother and wife fell unconscious upon hearing the heart-wrenching news. Similar scenes unfolded at Havildar Kamal Singh's home, leaving his wife, mother, and young daughters in mourning.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and other officials paid their respects, laying wreaths on the coffins of the fallen heroes at Jolly Grant airport. Dhami vowed that their sacrifice would not go in vain, promising action against those responsible.

