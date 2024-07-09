Authorities Demolish Azam Khan's Illegally Built Resort

In a significant move, authorities on Tuesday used bulldozers to demolish a resort owned by the family of Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan. The resort was reportedly built illegally on land belonging to a government-owned fertilizer unit in Rampur.

Rampur District Magistrate Joginder Singh disclosed that the administration took measures to free 0.038 hectares of the disputed land. Under the supervision of SDM Sadar Monika Singh, a large police contingent accompanied the team to Humsafar Resort in Pasiyapur village.

The demolition included the outer wall and a building within the premises, as well as an overhead water tank. Khan is currently lodged in Sitapur jail. The action stemmed from a complaint by BJP MLA Akash Saxena, who had recently called for swift measures through a letter to SDM Monika Singh.

