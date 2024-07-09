NATO Official: Russia Lacks Munitions for Major Offensive
A senior NATO official reported that Russia does not have enough munitions or troops to launch a significant offensive in Ukraine. Kyiv, on the other hand, is expected to ramp up its offensives as supplies and weather conditions improve. Russia needs more ammunition from external sources.
A senior NATO official stated on Tuesday that Russia lacks the munitions and troops required to launch a major offensive in Ukraine. Kyiv is expected to intensify its own offensive operations when supplies and weather conditions allow.
The official, who spoke to journalists on the condition of anonymity, emphasized that Russia must secure significant ammunition supplies from other countries beyond its current stockpile.
This briefing highlights the precarious balance of military resources and strategic opportunities in the ongoing conflict.
