Young Woman Climbs Water Tank Over Police Inaction in Alleged Gangrape Case

On Tuesday, an 18-year-old woman dramatically climbed a water tank at the divisional commissioner's office, alleging police inaction in her gangrape case. According to officials, the event underscored her desperation for justice.

The woman's mother had initially lodged a complaint in December 2023, claiming that her then-minor daughter was abducted and raped by three brothers—Umesh, Durgesh, and Kundan. The complaint detailed a harrowing account of the crime, which allegedly occurred when the family was out for defecation.

Despite the gravity of the allegations, the family has accused local police of shielding the perpetrators. The woman made her protest to garner attention, only descending after three hours of persuasion and assurances of action from the Additional Superintendent of Police.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)