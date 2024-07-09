Young Woman Climbs Water Tank Over Police Inaction in Alleged Gangrape Case
An 18-year-old woman in India climbed a water tank, alleging police inaction in her gangrape case. Her mother had filed a complaint against three brothers, claiming they abducted and raped the minor. Police reportedly protected the accused, prompting the woman's dramatic protest for justice.
- Country:
- India
On Tuesday, an 18-year-old woman dramatically climbed a water tank at the divisional commissioner's office, alleging police inaction in her gangrape case. According to officials, the event underscored her desperation for justice.
The woman's mother had initially lodged a complaint in December 2023, claiming that her then-minor daughter was abducted and raped by three brothers—Umesh, Durgesh, and Kundan. The complaint detailed a harrowing account of the crime, which allegedly occurred when the family was out for defecation.
Despite the gravity of the allegations, the family has accused local police of shielding the perpetrators. The woman made her protest to garner attention, only descending after three hours of persuasion and assurances of action from the Additional Superintendent of Police.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Taiwan President Lai Ching-te: 'Democracy is No Crime, Autocracy is the Real Evil'
ICC Arrest Warrants: Russian Chiefs Accused of War Crimes
ECHR Condemns Russia for Human Rights Violations in Crimea
SP Youth March Demands Justice Over NEET-UG Malpractices
ECHR Ruling on Crimea: A Milestone in International Jurisprudence