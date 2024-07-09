Left Menu

Young Woman Climbs Water Tank Over Police Inaction in Alleged Gangrape Case

An 18-year-old woman in India climbed a water tank, alleging police inaction in her gangrape case. Her mother had filed a complaint against three brothers, claiming they abducted and raped the minor. Police reportedly protected the accused, prompting the woman's dramatic protest for justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gonda | Updated: 09-07-2024 22:34 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 22:34 IST
Young Woman Climbs Water Tank Over Police Inaction in Alleged Gangrape Case
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, an 18-year-old woman dramatically climbed a water tank at the divisional commissioner's office, alleging police inaction in her gangrape case. According to officials, the event underscored her desperation for justice.

The woman's mother had initially lodged a complaint in December 2023, claiming that her then-minor daughter was abducted and raped by three brothers—Umesh, Durgesh, and Kundan. The complaint detailed a harrowing account of the crime, which allegedly occurred when the family was out for defecation.

Despite the gravity of the allegations, the family has accused local police of shielding the perpetrators. The woman made her protest to garner attention, only descending after three hours of persuasion and assurances of action from the Additional Superintendent of Police.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global
4
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024