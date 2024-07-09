Left Menu

Burglars Strike BJP Spokesperson's Home, Steal Ornaments Worth Over Rs 20 Lakh

Burglars stole ornaments worth over Rs 20 lakh and Rs 1 lakh in cash from the house of Loveli Gupta, a spokesperson for the BJP's Mahila Morcha state unit in Jharkhand. The incident took place in Medininagar while the family was away in Ranchi. No arrests have been made so far.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Medininagar | Updated: 09-07-2024 23:30 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 23:30 IST
Burglars Strike BJP Spokesperson's Home, Steal Ornaments Worth Over Rs 20 Lakh
  • Country:
  • India

Burglars made off with ornaments valued at over Rs 20 lakh and Rs 1 lakh in cash from the residence of Loveli Gupta, spokesperson for BJP's Mahila Morcha state unit, in Jharkhand's Palamu district, local police confirmed on Tuesday.

The theft occurred in Medininagar while Gupta and her family were out of town in Ranchi on Sunday, police stated.

Medininagar SDPO Manibhusan Prasad noted that sniffer dogs have been deployed to assist in locating the perpetrators. As of now, no arrests have been made while the investigation continues, he added.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global
4
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024