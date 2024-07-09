Burglars Strike BJP Spokesperson's Home, Steal Ornaments Worth Over Rs 20 Lakh

Burglars made off with ornaments valued at over Rs 20 lakh and Rs 1 lakh in cash from the residence of Loveli Gupta, spokesperson for BJP's Mahila Morcha state unit, in Jharkhand's Palamu district, local police confirmed on Tuesday.

The theft occurred in Medininagar while Gupta and her family were out of town in Ranchi on Sunday, police stated.

Medininagar SDPO Manibhusan Prasad noted that sniffer dogs have been deployed to assist in locating the perpetrators. As of now, no arrests have been made while the investigation continues, he added.

