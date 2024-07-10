Yemen's Houthis Target U.S. Ship in Arabian Sea
Yemen's Houthi forces claimed to have attacked the U.S.-flagged ship Maersk Sentosa in the Arabian Sea using ballistic and wing missiles. Despite the attack, Maersk confirmed no injuries or damage. The Houthis have been targeting ships in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden to express solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.
Yemen's Houthi forces announced they targeted the U.S.-flagged Maersk Sentosa in the Arabian Sea using several ballistic and wing missiles, confirmed Yahya Sarea, the group's military spokesperson, in a televised speech.
Earlier Tuesday, Maersk reported the vessel had been targeted by a flying object in the north of the Gulf of Aden but confirmed no injuries or damage occurred.
According to UKMTO, an explosion was reported close to the vessel by the captain of an unnamed merchant ship, situated around 180 nautical miles east of Yemen's Nishtun.
UKMTO confirmed the ship and its crew were safe. Additionally, the Houthis claimed to have targeted the Marathopolis and MSC Patnaree ships, citing their ongoing solidarity with Palestinians amid the conflict in Gaza.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
