Yemen's Houthis Target U.S. Ship in Arabian Sea

Yemen's Houthi forces announced they targeted the U.S.-flagged Maersk Sentosa in the Arabian Sea using several ballistic and wing missiles, confirmed Yahya Sarea, the group's military spokesperson, in a televised speech.

Earlier Tuesday, Maersk reported the vessel had been targeted by a flying object in the north of the Gulf of Aden but confirmed no injuries or damage occurred.

According to UKMTO, an explosion was reported close to the vessel by the captain of an unnamed merchant ship, situated around 180 nautical miles east of Yemen's Nishtun.

UKMTO confirmed the ship and its crew were safe. Additionally, the Houthis claimed to have targeted the Marathopolis and MSC Patnaree ships, citing their ongoing solidarity with Palestinians amid the conflict in Gaza.

