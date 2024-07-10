Mystery Death at Assam Rehab Centre Sparks Investigation
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has urged Assam's Chief Minister to probe the suspicious death of Niksamseng Ch Marak at a rehab centre in Goalpara. Initial claims of suicide were contradicted by injury marks suggesting torture. Eight arrests have been made, and further investigation is ongoing.
- Country:
- India
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has called on his Assam counterpart to investigate the suspicious death of Niksamseng Ch Marak at a rehab centre in Goalpara district. Marak, arrested by Assam Police on July 2, was found dead two days later under mysterious circumstances at the New Life Foundation Centre.
Following the incident, Assam Police promptly arrested eight individuals linked to the case. In a letter to Himanta Biswa Sarma, Sangma expressed concerns over conflicting reports, indicating the need for an immediate and thorough investigation. Initially labeled as a suicide, the centre's authorities later changed their claims, leading to suspicions of serious foul play.
Sangma highlighted that Marak's body bore severe injury marks, including deep knife cuts, burns, and other signs of brutal torture. These injuries imply Marak was subjected to severe abuse at the rehab centre. A senior police official confirmed the victim's family has filed an FIR seeking justice.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Congress Calls for Investigation After Exam Chaos in Chhattisgarh
Microsoft's Ongoing Antitrust Battle with the EU: A Timeline of Fines and Investigations
Drug Bust in Pune Bar: 16 Arrests Amid Escalating Investigation
Main Accused Injured in Custody Escape Attempt Amidst Assam Rape Case Investigation
BYJU'S Under Scrutiny: Ministry Proceeds with Ongoing Investigation