Mystery Death at Assam Rehab Centre Sparks Investigation

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has called on his Assam counterpart to investigate the suspicious death of Niksamseng Ch Marak at a rehab centre in Goalpara district. Marak, arrested by Assam Police on July 2, was found dead two days later under mysterious circumstances at the New Life Foundation Centre.

Following the incident, Assam Police promptly arrested eight individuals linked to the case. In a letter to Himanta Biswa Sarma, Sangma expressed concerns over conflicting reports, indicating the need for an immediate and thorough investigation. Initially labeled as a suicide, the centre's authorities later changed their claims, leading to suspicions of serious foul play.

Sangma highlighted that Marak's body bore severe injury marks, including deep knife cuts, burns, and other signs of brutal torture. These injuries imply Marak was subjected to severe abuse at the rehab centre. A senior police official confirmed the victim's family has filed an FIR seeking justice.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)