Thailand's PM Faces Dismissal Hearing: Constitutional Court Sets July Date

Thailand's Constitutional Court has set a hearing date for July 24 to decide on a case seeking the dismissal of Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin. The issue arises from a cabinet appointment that may have violated the constitution. Srettha denies any wrongdoing, with a verdict expected by September.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 10-07-2024 10:35 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 10:35 IST
Srettha Thavisin
  • Country:
  • Thailand

Thailand's Constitutional Court scheduled a hearing for July 24 to consider the dismissal case against Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin.

Earlier this month, the court announced that a verdict would be reached before September. The case originated from a cabinet appointment that allegedly breached the constitution.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin maintains his innocence and denies any constitutional violations.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

