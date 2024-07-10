Thailand's PM Faces Dismissal Hearing: Constitutional Court Sets July Date
Thailand's Constitutional Court has set a hearing date for July 24 to decide on a case seeking the dismissal of Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin. The issue arises from a cabinet appointment that may have violated the constitution. Srettha denies any wrongdoing, with a verdict expected by September.
Thailand's Constitutional Court scheduled a hearing for July 24 to consider the dismissal case against Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin.
Earlier this month, the court announced that a verdict would be reached before September. The case originated from a cabinet appointment that allegedly breached the constitution.
Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin maintains his innocence and denies any constitutional violations.
