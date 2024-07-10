Supreme Court Adjourns Hearing on Senthil Balaji’s Bail Plea to July 12
The Supreme Court postponed the hearing on former Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji's bail plea to July 12. Balaji, arrested in a money laundering case by the Enforcement Directorate, faces multiple adjournments. The High Court previously dismissed his bail plea, citing public interest concerns.
The Supreme Court on Wednesday rescheduled the hearing on the bail plea of former Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji to July 12, after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta requested more time.
Balaji, arrested last year by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case, has faced numerous adjournments. Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing Balaji, highlighted this issue before the bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih.
The Madras High Court previously rejected Balaji's bail plea on February 28, emphasizing that releasing him would send a negative message and be against the larger public interest.
