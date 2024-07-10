Supreme Court Adjourns Hearing on Senthil Balaji’s Bail Plea to July 12

The Supreme Court on Wednesday rescheduled the hearing on the bail plea of former Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji to July 12, after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta requested more time.

Balaji, arrested last year by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case, has faced numerous adjournments. Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing Balaji, highlighted this issue before the bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih.

The Madras High Court previously rejected Balaji's bail plea on February 28, emphasizing that releasing him would send a negative message and be against the larger public interest.

