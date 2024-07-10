Left Menu

Massive Fire at Gwalior Cardboard Factory; Adjacent Units Damaged

A significant fire erupted at a cardboard factory in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, damaging two nearby units early on Wednesday. Fortunately, no casualties were reported. An initial investigation suggests a lit 'bidi' might have caused the fire. The affected factories are owned by Manish Agrawal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gwalior | Updated: 10-07-2024 12:52 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 12:52 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A massive fire broke out at a cardboard factory in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, early Wednesday, severely damaging two adjacent units, a fire official confirmed.

Fortunately, there were no casualties in the incident, according to fire officer Atibal Singh Yadav.

The inferno erupted in the Gadaipura area on Morena link road and quickly spread to neighboring plastic-manufacturing units. A total of 34 water tankers were deployed to extinguish the blaze, Yadav reported.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the fire might have been triggered by a lit 'bidi' thrown into the cardboard factory, causing it to spread to two other units. All three facilities are owned by Manish Agrawal, who is set to be further investigated, the official added.

The investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing, authorities said.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

