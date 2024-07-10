Left Menu

Mild Earthquake Strikes Maharashtra: Ajit Pawar Urges Caution

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar confirmed a mild earthquake in the state on Wednesday, urging citizens to remain calm and vigilant as the administration implements precautionary measures. The 4.5 magnitude quake affected several districts, but no casualties have been reported. The government is addressing the situation seriously.

  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar announced that a mild earthquake impacted parts of the state on Wednesday.

Speaking in the legislative assembly, Pawar stated that the 4.5 magnitude earthquake was felt at 7.14 am across Hingoli, Parbhani, Beed, Jalna, Nanded, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar districts in Marathwada, and Washim and nearby areas in Vidarbha.

He identified the epicenter at Rameshwar Panda village in Kalamnuri taluka of Hingoli district and assured that no casualties have been reported. Urging residents to stay alert, Pawar reiterated that the administration is taking all necessary precautions.

