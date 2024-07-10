Mild Earthquake Strikes Maharashtra: Ajit Pawar Urges Caution
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar confirmed a mild earthquake in the state on Wednesday, urging citizens to remain calm and vigilant as the administration implements precautionary measures. The 4.5 magnitude quake affected several districts, but no casualties have been reported. The government is addressing the situation seriously.
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar announced that a mild earthquake impacted parts of the state on Wednesday.
Speaking in the legislative assembly, Pawar stated that the 4.5 magnitude earthquake was felt at 7.14 am across Hingoli, Parbhani, Beed, Jalna, Nanded, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar districts in Marathwada, and Washim and nearby areas in Vidarbha.
He identified the epicenter at Rameshwar Panda village in Kalamnuri taluka of Hingoli district and assured that no casualties have been reported. Urging residents to stay alert, Pawar reiterated that the administration is taking all necessary precautions.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Biden Administration Probes China Telecom Giants Over U.S. Data Security
Supreme Court Rejects Limit on Biden Administration's Social Media Interactions
Supreme Court Sides with Biden Administration in Social Media Dispute
Supreme Court Upholds Biden Administration's Social Media Communications
Biden Administration Allocates $85 Million to Tackle Affordable Housing Crisis