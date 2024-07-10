Mild Earthquake Strikes Maharashtra: Ajit Pawar Urges Caution

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar announced that a mild earthquake impacted parts of the state on Wednesday.

Speaking in the legislative assembly, Pawar stated that the 4.5 magnitude earthquake was felt at 7.14 am across Hingoli, Parbhani, Beed, Jalna, Nanded, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar districts in Marathwada, and Washim and nearby areas in Vidarbha.

He identified the epicenter at Rameshwar Panda village in Kalamnuri taluka of Hingoli district and assured that no casualties have been reported. Urging residents to stay alert, Pawar reiterated that the administration is taking all necessary precautions.

