Supreme Court Upholds West Bengal's Suit Against CBI's Overreach

The Supreme Court has held as maintainable a suit by the West Bengal government, which alleged unauthorized CBI investigations despite the state's withdrawal of general consent in 2018. The matter will proceed according to law, with issues to be framed on August 13, as the court clarified that its preliminary findings have no bearing on the final outcome.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2024 14:21 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 14:21 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled that a suit filed by the West Bengal government, alleging unauthorized CBI investigations despite the state's withdrawal of general consent in 2018, is maintainable.

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and Sandeep Mehta rejected preliminary objections raised by the Centre concerning the suit's maintainability. 'The suit shall proceed in accordance with law on its own merits,' Justice Gavai stated, clarifying that the findings are solely for addressing the Centre's objections and will not affect the suit's final judgment.

The issue will be framed on August 13. The top court reserved its order on the suit's maintainability on May 8. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing West Bengal, argued that the Centre could not authorize CBI investigations post the state's consent withdrawal in 2018. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, for the Centre, stated no supervisory control over CBI probes by the Union government. The suit, filed under Article 131 of the Constitution, concerns disputes between the Centre and states.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

