Bombay High Court Criticizes Maharashtra Government Over Advisory Board Vacancies

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday sternly criticized the Maharashtra government for its apathy towards filling vacancies in the state advisory board for policies related to disabled persons, making it non-functional for the last four years.

A division bench, comprising Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Amit Borkar, directed the additional chief secretary/principal secretary of the state Persons with Disabilities Welfare Department to specify by when the board vacancies would be filled and the board made fully functional.

The court warned that failure to provide clear information by Thursday (July 11) would lead to the summoning of the concerned authority. The HC emphasized the advisory board's vital functions, mandated by the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, and urged for immediate steps to make it operational.

In a related issue, the court was hearing a suo motu public interest litigation about the placement of bollards on footpaths in Mumbai, which hindered access for disabled persons. Despite court orders, some bollards remain, as evidenced by photographs submitted by Advocate Jamshed Mistry.

Chief Justice Upadhyaya expressed frustration over the insensitivity shown, stating, ''These bollards are put for their benefit, but see what is happening. You say it has been removed, but it shouldn't have come to this at all.'' The BMC's counsel Anil Singh assured that the bollards in the photographs had been removed.

The court directed the BMC to file an affidavit detailing the number of bollards removed so far.

