Jacqueline Fernandez Skips ED Summons Again in Money Laundering Case
Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez did not appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in a money laundering case. The case involves alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who allegedly used illegal funds to buy gifts for Fernandez. Her legal team cited health issues for her absence, and the ED plans to issue a new summons.
Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez missed a scheduled appearance before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday for a fresh round of questioning in a high-profile money laundering case involving alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, official sources revealed.
The 38-year-old actor, of Sri Lankan origin, has previously been questioned several times by the federal agency in connection with the case. Chandrashekhar is accused of cheating prominent individuals, including Aditi Singh, the wife of former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh, out of approximately Rs 200 crore.
The ED stated that Chandrashekhar used illegal funds to purchase expensive gifts for Fernandez. Sources confirmed that the agency obtained new information in the case, prompting them to summon the actor again. However, Fernandez's legal team cited health issues as the reason for her non-appearance. She has consistently maintained her innocence, claiming no knowledge of Chandrashekhar's alleged criminal activities. The ED is expected to issue a new summons shortly.
