Left Menu

Jacqueline Fernandez Skips ED Summons Again in Money Laundering Case

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez did not appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in a money laundering case. The case involves alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who allegedly used illegal funds to buy gifts for Fernandez. Her legal team cited health issues for her absence, and the ED plans to issue a new summons.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2024 16:12 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 16:12 IST
Jacqueline Fernandez Skips ED Summons Again in Money Laundering Case
Jacqueline Fernandez
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez missed a scheduled appearance before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday for a fresh round of questioning in a high-profile money laundering case involving alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, official sources revealed.

The 38-year-old actor, of Sri Lankan origin, has previously been questioned several times by the federal agency in connection with the case. Chandrashekhar is accused of cheating prominent individuals, including Aditi Singh, the wife of former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh, out of approximately Rs 200 crore.

The ED stated that Chandrashekhar used illegal funds to purchase expensive gifts for Fernandez. Sources confirmed that the agency obtained new information in the case, prompting them to summon the actor again. However, Fernandez's legal team cited health issues as the reason for her non-appearance. She has consistently maintained her innocence, claiming no knowledge of Chandrashekhar's alleged criminal activities. The ED is expected to issue a new summons shortly.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global
4
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SLICE-100K: A Comprehensive Resource for the Future of 3D Printing and AI Integration

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024