Businessman Assaulted in Kangaroo Court Session Turns Violent in Howrah
In Howrah, West Bengal, businessman Sahabuddin Sepai was assaulted and his house vandalised after a kangaroo court session organized by local TMC leader Khalil Ahmed to resolve Sepai's marital dispute escalated into violence. Two people have been arrested, with efforts underway to apprehend additional suspects.
In Howrah's Howrah district, businessman Sahabuddin Sepai was reportedly assaulted and his home vandalized following a kangaroo court session arranged by local TMC leader and panchayat pradhan Khalil Ahmed to settle a marital dispute.
Authorities have arrested two suspects connected to Tuesday's incident, according to police sources.
Sepai had voluntarily attended the session, where he faced off against Ahmed. Witnesses say Ahmed left abruptly with his associates after a heated exchange, leading to a mob attack on Sepai and his home. Sepai was injured and received medical treatment at a health center. The search for other implicated individuals is ongoing, as claimed in an FIR. Ahmed denies involvement, asserting he exited the session before any violence began.
