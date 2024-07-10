Left Menu

Prime Accused Remanded in Custody in BMW Hit-and-Run Case

Mihir Shah, the main suspect in the BMW hit-and-run case, was remanded to police custody until July 16. Shah, 24, was arrested two days after allegedly striking a two-wheeler, killing Kaveri Nakhwa and injuring her husband Pradeep. Authorities describe the crime as 'cruel' and are investigating further.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-07-2024 16:28 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 16:28 IST
Prime Accused Remanded in Custody in BMW Hit-and-Run Case
  • Country:
  • India

Mihir Shah, the prime accused in the BMW hit-and-run case, was remanded in police custody until July 16, following his arrest on Tuesday. The incident, which resulted in the tragic death of Kaveri Nakhwa and injuries to her husband Pradeep, has been described by the police as a 'cruel, heartless crime.'

Shah, 24, allegedly drove his BMW into a two-wheeler in Mumbai's Worli area, dragging Kaveri for 1.5 km before fleeing the scene. He swapped seats with his driver, Rajrishi Bidawat, and continued his escape in another vehicle. Police are probing those who assisted in his escape and are still recovering the car's number plate.

Shah's father, Rajesh Shah, a Shiv Sena politician, is accused of aiding his son's escape and has been sacked from his post. Currently out on bail, Rajesh Shah faces further scrutiny. Driver Bidawat remains in police custody until July 11.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global
4
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024