Prime Accused Remanded in Custody in BMW Hit-and-Run Case
Mihir Shah, the main suspect in the BMW hit-and-run case, was remanded to police custody until July 16. Shah, 24, was arrested two days after allegedly striking a two-wheeler, killing Kaveri Nakhwa and injuring her husband Pradeep. Authorities describe the crime as 'cruel' and are investigating further.
Mihir Shah, the prime accused in the BMW hit-and-run case, was remanded in police custody until July 16, following his arrest on Tuesday. The incident, which resulted in the tragic death of Kaveri Nakhwa and injuries to her husband Pradeep, has been described by the police as a 'cruel, heartless crime.'
Shah, 24, allegedly drove his BMW into a two-wheeler in Mumbai's Worli area, dragging Kaveri for 1.5 km before fleeing the scene. He swapped seats with his driver, Rajrishi Bidawat, and continued his escape in another vehicle. Police are probing those who assisted in his escape and are still recovering the car's number plate.
Shah's father, Rajesh Shah, a Shiv Sena politician, is accused of aiding his son's escape and has been sacked from his post. Currently out on bail, Rajesh Shah faces further scrutiny. Driver Bidawat remains in police custody until July 11.
