Tragedy on the Field: Israeli Missile Strike Hits Gaza Spectators
An Israeli missile struck a tent encampment in southern Gaza where displaced people were watching a football match, killing at least 29 people, including women and children. The incident has intensified the ongoing conflict, with Israeli forces continuing their offensive in Gaza. Palestinian officials are reporting heavy casualties.
An Israeli missile hit a tent encampment in southern Gaza as displaced people gathered to watch a football match at a school, eyewitnesses reported on Wednesday.
The strike killed at least 29 people, mostly women and children, according to Palestinian officials. The attack occurred in Abassan, east of Khan Younis, where spectators had crowded school grounds to enjoy the game while vendors sold refreshments. Ghazzal Nasser, an eyewitness, described the chaos and carnage that followed the blast.
The Israeli military stated it was reviewing reports of civilian casualties, confirming it had targeted a Hamas fighter involved in the October 7 raid on Israel. In nearby Nasser Hospital, Palestinians bid farewell to their loved ones as the ongoing conflict persists, with continued offensive operations by Israeli forces in north and central Gaza.
