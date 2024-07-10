Aaditya Thackeray Demands 'Bulldozer Justice' in Mumbai Hit-and-Run Case

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday demanded 'bulldozer justice' in the fatal Mumbai BMW hit-and-run case, involving Mihir Shah, the son of Shiv Sena leader Rajesh Shah.

Thackeray questioned why a bulldozer has not been used on Mihir Shah's house as a punitive action. He met the family of Kaveri Nakhwa, the woman killed in the accident, and emphasized that her family seeks justice, not monetary compensation.

A BMW car allegedly driven by Mihir Shah crashed into a two-wheeler in Worli, Mumbai, killing Nakhwa and injuring her husband, Pradeep. Thackeray insisted the case be treated as murder. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced Rs 10 lakh aid for the victim's family. Rajesh Shah has been sacked as deputy leader of Shiv Sena, and Mihir Shah is in police custody till July 16.

