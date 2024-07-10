Left Menu

Norway Donates F-16 Fighter Jets to Ukraine Amidst NATO Summit

Norway will donate six F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine to aid its defense against Russian air attacks, confirmed by the Norwegian government during a NATO summit in Washington. Deliveries will start in 2024, complementing Denmark's and the Netherlands' contributions. The jets are crucial for Ukraine's defense strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2024 18:20 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 18:20 IST
AI Generated Representative Image

Norway has announced it will donate six F-16 fighter jets to assist Ukraine in fending off Russian aerial attacks. This move was confirmed by the Norwegian government during a NATO summit in Washington on Wednesday.

NATO member states' leaders are planning to unveil new aid packages aimed at helping Ukraine defend itself after Russia's invasion in February 2022. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is urging the 32-member alliance to provide more weapons and financial support, alongside offering security guarantees.

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere announced that the deliveries of the F-16 fighter jets will commence in 2024, stating they would be crucial when combined with air defense systems for Ukraine's defense against Russian air attacks. Previously, Oslo sent two F-16 jets to Denmark for the training of Ukrainian pilots.

The F-16 fighters, equipped with a 20mm cannon and capable of carrying bombs, rockets, and missiles, have been a key request from Ukraine due to their destructive power and wide availability. While Denmark has committed to donating 19 jets, the Netherlands has promised 24 aircraft, both playing significant roles in an international coalition supporting Ukraine with F-16s.

