Madhya Pradesh PRO's Tragic Demise: Family Dispute Suspected

A woman official of the Madhya Pradesh Public Relations Department died allegedly by suicide in her home between Tuesday and Wednesday night, according to a police official.

Pooja Thapak, around 30, served as the public relations officer for the state's panchayat, rural development, and labor minister, Prahlad Patel. Family disputes are suspected to be the cause behind her extreme step, though the exact reason remains unclear. Her husband discovered her hanging and rushed her to AIIMS Bhopal, where she was declared dead by doctors.

Thapak is survived by her one-year-old son and her husband. The PR department has expressed its condolences and lauded her work. Further investigations are in progress.

