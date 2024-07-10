Punjab Police Crack Down on Major Fake Arms Licence Racket

Punjab Police have successfully busted a fake arms licence racket with the arrest of eight individuals, including two gang members central to the operation. Officials revealed on Wednesday that the network was being run from Tarn Taran 'Sewa Kendra' under the direction of district manager Suraj Bhandari, who remains absconding.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav stated that six fake arms licence holders were among those arrested. Key operatives included Harpal Singh, an employee at Tarn Taran Sewa Kendra, and Baljit Singh, a photocopy shop owner. Both admitted to manipulating identity documents to facilitate the issuance of fake licences.

The investigation began on April 9 when Bablu, alias Ballu, was arrested in an attempted murder case and confessed to owning a fake licensed weapon. Further police action has uncovered six fake arms licences, tampered Aadhaar cards, and seven weapons from the accused. Efforts are ongoing to apprehend Bhandari, who was charging Rs 1.5 lakh per client.

