Hezbollah Chief Claims Hamas Leading Ceasefire Talks for Entire Axis of Resistance

Hezbollah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah declared that Hamas is spearheading Gaza ceasefire discussions with Israel on behalf of the entire Axis of Resistance. Should a deal be made, Hezbollah will halt operations without needing separate negotiations. However, Nasrallah emphasized readiness for war, citing a surge in Hezbollah's rocket and drone strikes on Israel.

Built with long-standing Iranian support, the Axis of Resistance is an alliance aimed against Israeli and U.S. influence in the Middle East. 'Hamas is negotiating for itself, the Palestinian factions, and the whole Axis of Resistance. What Hamas accepts, we all accept,' Nasrallah stated during a televised address mourning a senior Hezbollah commander's death.

Following Hamas's Oct. 7 attack on Israel, Hezbollah began targeting Israeli positions on the border, declaring these attacks as 'support fronts' to divert Israeli military focus from Gaza. The ongoing conflict has forced mass evacuations on both sides of the Israel-Lebanon border, with international observers warning of a potential broader conflict.

