Manhunt in Kathua: Community Calls for Defensive Measures

A massive manhunt is underway in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district following the tragic ambush that claimed the lives of five army personnel. Authorities have detained a truck driver and 50 others for questioning, heightened by the suspicion that the truck deliberately slowed down the convoy.

The vehicle, close behind the army's convoy, reportedly slowed near Badnota village as terrorists opened fire from two directions. The ambush claimed the lives of five, including a Junior Commissioned Officer. Residents, fearing for their safety, have called for the formation of village defense groups and urged the government to provide weapons and training.

The ongoing search operation, executed amid challenging weather and dense forests, involves army, police, and special forces. Helicopters, UAV surveillance, sniffer dogs, and metal detectors are being utilized to locate and neutralize the terrorists. The National Investigation Agency is assisting in the probe, emphasizing the community's readiness to aid security forces.

