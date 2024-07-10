Left Menu

Manhunt in Kathua: Community Calls for Defensive Measures

Following a tragic ambush in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district resulting in the death of five army personnel, authorities have detained 51 individuals, including a truck driver, for questioning. Local residents, concerned for their safety, have urged the government for weapons and training to aid in fighting terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 10-07-2024 21:20 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 21:20 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

A massive manhunt is underway in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district following the tragic ambush that claimed the lives of five army personnel. Authorities have detained a truck driver and 50 others for questioning, heightened by the suspicion that the truck deliberately slowed down the convoy.

The vehicle, close behind the army's convoy, reportedly slowed near Badnota village as terrorists opened fire from two directions. The ambush claimed the lives of five, including a Junior Commissioned Officer. Residents, fearing for their safety, have called for the formation of village defense groups and urged the government to provide weapons and training.

The ongoing search operation, executed amid challenging weather and dense forests, involves army, police, and special forces. Helicopters, UAV surveillance, sniffer dogs, and metal detectors are being utilized to locate and neutralize the terrorists. The National Investigation Agency is assisting in the probe, emphasizing the community's readiness to aid security forces.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

