Left Menu

Key Conspirator Arrested in Multi-Crore Delhi Jewellery Heist

Police arrested Ajeet Singh, a key conspirator in an Rs 8-crore robbery from a Haryana-based jeweller in central Delhi. The robbery, involving gold and diamond ornaments, took place in August 2022. Singh, a bus driver at the time, was found in Mahavir Enclave, Palam Village, after two years on the run.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2024 14:21 IST | Created: 14-09-2024 14:21 IST
Key Conspirator Arrested in Multi-Crore Delhi Jewellery Heist
Ajeet Singh
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, police have arrested Ajeet Singh, a primary suspect in the Rs 8-crore jewellery heist committed two years ago in central Delhi.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Amit Goel recounted that the robbery was reported by Somveer from Ambala on August 31, 2022. The victims, including Somveer and his colleague Jagdish Saini, were attacked while delivering gold and diamond ornaments near Desh Bandhu Gupta Road in Paharganj.

Six individuals had previously been arrested and the stolen valuables recovered, but Singh had been absconding. He was apprehended from his hideout in Mahavir Enclave, Palam Village, on a police tip-off.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
S Jaishankar Reflects on 1984 Plane Hijacking, Links to Netflix's 'IC 814'

S Jaishankar Reflects on 1984 Plane Hijacking, Links to Netflix's 'IC 814'

 Switzerland
2
Trio Accused of Assaulting Minor Girl in Uttar Pradesh

Trio Accused of Assaulting Minor Girl in Uttar Pradesh

 India
3
Piyush Goyal Chairs Third Meeting of Reconstituted Board of Trade, Launches Key Digital Initiatives

Piyush Goyal Chairs Third Meeting of Reconstituted Board of Trade, Launches ...

 India
4
Murder Shocks Greater Kailash: Man Shot Dead by Biker Assailants

Murder Shocks Greater Kailash: Man Shot Dead by Biker Assailants

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Currency Realignments in a Fragmented World: How Geopolitics Shapes Global Payments

Overcoming Virtual Challenges: Gamification’s Impact on Cultural Events in the Metaverse

Harnessing Twitter Sentiment for Predicting Stock Market Trends Using Machine Learning

Bridging Climate Change and Banking Law: A Path to Sustainable Financial Oversight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024