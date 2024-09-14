Key Conspirator Arrested in Multi-Crore Delhi Jewellery Heist
Police arrested Ajeet Singh, a key conspirator in an Rs 8-crore robbery from a Haryana-based jeweller in central Delhi. The robbery, involving gold and diamond ornaments, took place in August 2022. Singh, a bus driver at the time, was found in Mahavir Enclave, Palam Village, after two years on the run.
In a significant breakthrough, police have arrested Ajeet Singh, a primary suspect in the Rs 8-crore jewellery heist committed two years ago in central Delhi.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Amit Goel recounted that the robbery was reported by Somveer from Ambala on August 31, 2022. The victims, including Somveer and his colleague Jagdish Saini, were attacked while delivering gold and diamond ornaments near Desh Bandhu Gupta Road in Paharganj.
Six individuals had previously been arrested and the stolen valuables recovered, but Singh had been absconding. He was apprehended from his hideout in Mahavir Enclave, Palam Village, on a police tip-off.
