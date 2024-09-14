Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee's Last-Ditch Effort to Resolve Junior Doctors' Protest

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee made an unexpected visit to the site of a junior doctors' protest, assuring them that their demands would be reviewed and action taken if anyone was found guilty. Despite her assurances, the doctors said they wouldn't compromise till discussions were held.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 14-09-2024 15:34 IST | Created: 14-09-2024 15:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a significant move, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee paid a surprise visit to the site where junior doctors are protesting in Salt Lake. Addressing the medics, Banerjee assured them their demands would be thoroughly reviewed, and action would be taken against anyone found guilty.

Despite her appeals and promises, the protesting doctors maintained that they would not compromise until comprehensive discussions were held, underscoring no immediate resolution in the ongoing crisis. The doctors' protest has severely impacted the state's public healthcare services.

Banerjee's visit comes amid escalating tensions, as she urged the CBI to expedite the investigation into the recent rape and murder of a doctor. Accompanied by DGP Rajiv Kumar, Banerjee emphasized her commitment to justice and democratic movements, vowing not to take punitive action against the doctors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

