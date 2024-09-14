Left Menu

Russia and Ukraine Conduct Major POW Exchange

Russia and Ukraine have exchanged prisoners of war, each releasing 103 individuals. The Russian soldiers exchanged were captured in the Kursk region during a recent Ukrainian incursion. This marks a significant event in the ongoing conflict between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2024 16:10 IST | Created: 14-09-2024 16:10 IST
Russia and Ukraine Conduct Major POW Exchange
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russia and Ukraine have carried out a significant prisoner exchange, each side releasing 103 individuals. The exchange was confirmed by Russia's defence ministry and reported by the Interfax news agency on Saturday.

The ministry disclosed that the Russian soldiers who were released had been taken prisoner in the Kursk region. Last month, Ukrainian forces made their first major incursion into Russian territory, capturing this area.

This exchange underscores the ongoing hostilities between Russia and Ukraine, amidst continuing efforts for a resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
S Jaishankar Reflects on 1984 Plane Hijacking, Links to Netflix's 'IC 814'

S Jaishankar Reflects on 1984 Plane Hijacking, Links to Netflix's 'IC 814'

 Switzerland
2
Trio Accused of Assaulting Minor Girl in Uttar Pradesh

Trio Accused of Assaulting Minor Girl in Uttar Pradesh

 India
3
Piyush Goyal Chairs Third Meeting of Reconstituted Board of Trade, Launches Key Digital Initiatives

Piyush Goyal Chairs Third Meeting of Reconstituted Board of Trade, Launches ...

 India
4
Murder Shocks Greater Kailash: Man Shot Dead by Biker Assailants

Murder Shocks Greater Kailash: Man Shot Dead by Biker Assailants

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Currency Realignments in a Fragmented World: How Geopolitics Shapes Global Payments

Overcoming Virtual Challenges: Gamification’s Impact on Cultural Events in the Metaverse

Harnessing Twitter Sentiment for Predicting Stock Market Trends Using Machine Learning

Bridging Climate Change and Banking Law: A Path to Sustainable Financial Oversight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024