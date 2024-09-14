Russia and Ukraine Conduct Major POW Exchange
Russia and Ukraine have exchanged prisoners of war, each releasing 103 individuals. The Russian soldiers exchanged were captured in the Kursk region during a recent Ukrainian incursion. This marks a significant event in the ongoing conflict between the two nations.
Russia and Ukraine have carried out a significant prisoner exchange, each side releasing 103 individuals. The exchange was confirmed by Russia's defence ministry and reported by the Interfax news agency on Saturday.
The ministry disclosed that the Russian soldiers who were released had been taken prisoner in the Kursk region. Last month, Ukrainian forces made their first major incursion into Russian territory, capturing this area.
This exchange underscores the ongoing hostilities between Russia and Ukraine, amidst continuing efforts for a resolution.
