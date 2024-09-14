Russia and Ukraine Conduct Major POW Exchange

Russia and Ukraine have carried out a significant prisoner exchange, each side releasing 103 individuals. The exchange was confirmed by Russia's defence ministry and reported by the Interfax news agency on Saturday.

The ministry disclosed that the Russian soldiers who were released had been taken prisoner in the Kursk region. Last month, Ukrainian forces made their first major incursion into Russian territory, capturing this area.

This exchange underscores the ongoing hostilities between Russia and Ukraine, amidst continuing efforts for a resolution.

