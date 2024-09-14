Assam CM Urges Peace to Ensure Youth's Future Amid Bomb Threats
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma implored ULFA(I) head Paresh Barua to halt activities threatening the youth's future, as Assam aims to become a powerhouse in ten years. He expressed concern over bomb threats that could disrupt the state's growth, emphasizing the need for security and peace.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma urged ULFA(I) leader Paresh Barua to avoid actions endangering the state's youth at 'The Assam Tribune's Dialogue 2024' on Saturday. Sarma emphasized Assam's potential to become a powerhouse within a decade if peace prevails.
Sarma expressed 'deep concern' over bombs planted across the state on August 15, warning it could jeopardize Assam's developmental trajectory. The police discovered 'bomb-like substances' in multiple locations, including Guwahati, following ULFA(I)'s claim of placing bombs in 24 sites.
Highlighting the impact on the state's image and urging for peaceful negotiations, Sarma stressed the importance of security and collaboration for Assam's prosperity. He also addressed recent conflicts against non-Assamese communities, highlighting the broader impacts on Assamese youth residing elsewhere.
(With inputs from agencies.)
