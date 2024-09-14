Left Menu

Allahabad High Court Ruling: Hindu Marriage Can't Be Dissolved Like a Contract

The Allahabad High Court has ruled that a Hindu marriage cannot be dissolved like a contract, emphasizing its sacrament nature. The court overturned a previous dissolution of marriage, noting that consent must persist till the order date. The case involves a couple married since 2006 with multiple mediation attempts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 14-09-2024 18:48 IST | Created: 14-09-2024 18:48 IST
Allahabad High Court Ruling: Hindu Marriage Can't Be Dissolved Like a Contract
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Allahabad High Court has delivered a landmark ruling stating that a Hindu marriage cannot be dissolved or terminated as a contractual agreement. Highlighting the sacrament basis of Hindu marriage, the court added it can only be dissolved under specific legal circumstances backed by evidence from both parties.

The ruling came after a division bench, comprising Justices Saumitra Dayal Singh and Donadi Ramesh, allowed an appeal by a wife against the dissolution of her marriage. The court emphasized that even in cases of mutual consent, the consent must continue to exist on the date of the final order. The bench stated that forcing the appellant to abide by her original consent, given almost three years prior, would be a 'travesty of justice.'

This decision overturns a 2011 judgment by an additional district judge in Bulandshahar, who had allowed the divorce petition filed by the woman's husband. The couple, married in 2006, have had a protracted legal battle, including multiple failed mediations and significant developments, including the birth of two children.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
S Jaishankar Reflects on 1984 Plane Hijacking, Links to Netflix's 'IC 814'

S Jaishankar Reflects on 1984 Plane Hijacking, Links to Netflix's 'IC 814'

 Switzerland
2
Trio Accused of Assaulting Minor Girl in Uttar Pradesh

Trio Accused of Assaulting Minor Girl in Uttar Pradesh

 India
3
Piyush Goyal Chairs Third Meeting of Reconstituted Board of Trade, Launches Key Digital Initiatives

Piyush Goyal Chairs Third Meeting of Reconstituted Board of Trade, Launches ...

 India
4
Murder Shocks Greater Kailash: Man Shot Dead by Biker Assailants

Murder Shocks Greater Kailash: Man Shot Dead by Biker Assailants

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Currency Realignments in a Fragmented World: How Geopolitics Shapes Global Payments

Overcoming Virtual Challenges: Gamification’s Impact on Cultural Events in the Metaverse

Harnessing Twitter Sentiment for Predicting Stock Market Trends Using Machine Learning

Bridging Climate Change and Banking Law: A Path to Sustainable Financial Oversight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024