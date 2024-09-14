Left Menu

Man Arrested for Allegedly Assaulting Minor in Bihar

A 45-year-old man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a nine-year-old girl in Bihar's Rohtas district. The incident occurred in the Suryapur police station area on September 9. The girl's family reported the crime to the police, leading to the man's arrest on Friday night.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sasaram | Updated: 14-09-2024 19:34 IST | Created: 14-09-2024 19:34 IST
Man Arrested for Allegedly Assaulting Minor in Bihar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 45-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a nine-year-old girl in Bihar's Rohtas district, authorities confirmed on Saturday.

The distressing incident took place on September 9 in the Suryapur police station area of Sasaram while the girl was playing near her home, Superintendent of Police Vineet Kumar stated.

According to the police, the accused took advantage of the girl's isolation, leading her to a secluded area where the assault occurred. The child's family reported the incident to the police on Thursday, prompting a prompt investigation and subsequent arrest of the suspect on Friday night. Further inquiries are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
S Jaishankar Reflects on 1984 Plane Hijacking, Links to Netflix's 'IC 814'

S Jaishankar Reflects on 1984 Plane Hijacking, Links to Netflix's 'IC 814'

 Switzerland
2
Trio Accused of Assaulting Minor Girl in Uttar Pradesh

Trio Accused of Assaulting Minor Girl in Uttar Pradesh

 India
3
Piyush Goyal Chairs Third Meeting of Reconstituted Board of Trade, Launches Key Digital Initiatives

Piyush Goyal Chairs Third Meeting of Reconstituted Board of Trade, Launches ...

 India
4
Murder Shocks Greater Kailash: Man Shot Dead by Biker Assailants

Murder Shocks Greater Kailash: Man Shot Dead by Biker Assailants

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Currency Realignments in a Fragmented World: How Geopolitics Shapes Global Payments

Overcoming Virtual Challenges: Gamification’s Impact on Cultural Events in the Metaverse

Harnessing Twitter Sentiment for Predicting Stock Market Trends Using Machine Learning

Bridging Climate Change and Banking Law: A Path to Sustainable Financial Oversight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024