Man Arrested for Allegedly Assaulting Minor in Bihar
A 45-year-old man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a nine-year-old girl in Bihar's Rohtas district. The incident occurred in the Suryapur police station area on September 9. The girl's family reported the crime to the police, leading to the man's arrest on Friday night.
A 45-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a nine-year-old girl in Bihar's Rohtas district, authorities confirmed on Saturday.
The distressing incident took place on September 9 in the Suryapur police station area of Sasaram while the girl was playing near her home, Superintendent of Police Vineet Kumar stated.
According to the police, the accused took advantage of the girl's isolation, leading her to a secluded area where the assault occurred. The child's family reported the incident to the police on Thursday, prompting a prompt investigation and subsequent arrest of the suspect on Friday night. Further inquiries are ongoing.
