Security Forces Neutralize Three Terrorists in Baramulla Ahead of Assembly Elections
Three terrorists were killed in an overnight gunbattle with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district. Brigadier Sanjay Kannoth termed the operation a significant success ahead of upcoming assembly elections. No collateral damage was reported, and a large quantity of war-like stores was recovered, with the identity of the terrorists yet to be ascertained.
In a critical operation ahead of the forthcoming assembly elections, security forces neutralized three terrorists in Baramulla district, Jammu and Kashmir. The overnight gunbattle took place in Chak Tapper Kreeri, with no collateral damage to civilians or property reported.
Brigadier Sanjay Kannoth of the Army's 10 Sector Rashtriya Rifles provided details of the operation, emphasizing its importance. He highlighted that intelligence from agencies indicated terrorist activity in the area, prompting immediate action and engagement with the hiding terrorists.
The gunfight continued through the night, with terrorists firing incessantly at the troops. In the morning, security personnel adeptly neutralized the terrorists and recovered significant war-like materials. The identities of the neutralized terrorists remain unknown, but the operation is seen as a strategic success.
