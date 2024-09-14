Left Menu

Security Forces Neutralize Three Terrorists in Baramulla Ahead of Assembly Elections

Three terrorists were killed in an overnight gunbattle with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district. Brigadier Sanjay Kannoth termed the operation a significant success ahead of upcoming assembly elections. No collateral damage was reported, and a large quantity of war-like stores was recovered, with the identity of the terrorists yet to be ascertained.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 14-09-2024 21:00 IST | Created: 14-09-2024 21:00 IST
Security Forces Neutralize Three Terrorists in Baramulla Ahead of Assembly Elections
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a critical operation ahead of the forthcoming assembly elections, security forces neutralized three terrorists in Baramulla district, Jammu and Kashmir. The overnight gunbattle took place in Chak Tapper Kreeri, with no collateral damage to civilians or property reported.

Brigadier Sanjay Kannoth of the Army's 10 Sector Rashtriya Rifles provided details of the operation, emphasizing its importance. He highlighted that intelligence from agencies indicated terrorist activity in the area, prompting immediate action and engagement with the hiding terrorists.

The gunfight continued through the night, with terrorists firing incessantly at the troops. In the morning, security personnel adeptly neutralized the terrorists and recovered significant war-like materials. The identities of the neutralized terrorists remain unknown, but the operation is seen as a strategic success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
S Jaishankar Reflects on 1984 Plane Hijacking, Links to Netflix's 'IC 814'

S Jaishankar Reflects on 1984 Plane Hijacking, Links to Netflix's 'IC 814'

 Switzerland
2
Trio Accused of Assaulting Minor Girl in Uttar Pradesh

Trio Accused of Assaulting Minor Girl in Uttar Pradesh

 India
3
Piyush Goyal Chairs Third Meeting of Reconstituted Board of Trade, Launches Key Digital Initiatives

Piyush Goyal Chairs Third Meeting of Reconstituted Board of Trade, Launches ...

 India
4
Murder Shocks Greater Kailash: Man Shot Dead by Biker Assailants

Murder Shocks Greater Kailash: Man Shot Dead by Biker Assailants

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Currency Realignments in a Fragmented World: How Geopolitics Shapes Global Payments

Overcoming Virtual Challenges: Gamification’s Impact on Cultural Events in the Metaverse

Harnessing Twitter Sentiment for Predicting Stock Market Trends Using Machine Learning

Bridging Climate Change and Banking Law: A Path to Sustainable Financial Oversight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024