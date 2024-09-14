Left Menu

Five Arrested in Thane District Clash Over Molestation Case

Five individuals were arrested following a clash between two groups in Thane's Dombivali area. The conflict arose after two men allegedly molested a woman, leading her relatives to confront the accused. The situation escalated, resulting in arrests and a case being registered against both groups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 14-09-2024 21:29 IST | Created: 14-09-2024 21:29 IST
Five Arrested in Thane District Clash Over Molestation Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant law and order incident, five persons were arrested following a violent clash between two groups in Dombivali, Thane district, a police official disclosed on Saturday.

The altercation ensued after two men reportedly molested a woman in the Patripool area. Her relatives then confronted one of the men at his residence on Friday, leading to further tension, according to the police.

'The situation escalated into a physical confrontation between the relatives of both the accused and the victim. Consequently, a case has been registered against both involved parties, resulting in the arrest of five individuals. The accused have been reportedly stalking and harassing the woman, persistently asking for her cellphone number,' the official elaborated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
S Jaishankar Reflects on 1984 Plane Hijacking, Links to Netflix's 'IC 814'

S Jaishankar Reflects on 1984 Plane Hijacking, Links to Netflix's 'IC 814'

 Switzerland
2
Trio Accused of Assaulting Minor Girl in Uttar Pradesh

Trio Accused of Assaulting Minor Girl in Uttar Pradesh

 India
3
Piyush Goyal Chairs Third Meeting of Reconstituted Board of Trade, Launches Key Digital Initiatives

Piyush Goyal Chairs Third Meeting of Reconstituted Board of Trade, Launches ...

 India
4
Murder Shocks Greater Kailash: Man Shot Dead by Biker Assailants

Murder Shocks Greater Kailash: Man Shot Dead by Biker Assailants

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Currency Realignments in a Fragmented World: How Geopolitics Shapes Global Payments

Overcoming Virtual Challenges: Gamification’s Impact on Cultural Events in the Metaverse

Harnessing Twitter Sentiment for Predicting Stock Market Trends Using Machine Learning

Bridging Climate Change and Banking Law: A Path to Sustainable Financial Oversight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024