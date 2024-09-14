Five Arrested in Thane District Clash Over Molestation Case

In a significant law and order incident, five persons were arrested following a violent clash between two groups in Dombivali, Thane district, a police official disclosed on Saturday.

The altercation ensued after two men reportedly molested a woman in the Patripool area. Her relatives then confronted one of the men at his residence on Friday, leading to further tension, according to the police.

'The situation escalated into a physical confrontation between the relatives of both the accused and the victim. Consequently, a case has been registered against both involved parties, resulting in the arrest of five individuals. The accused have been reportedly stalking and harassing the woman, persistently asking for her cellphone number,' the official elaborated.

(With inputs from agencies.)