Amit Shah Calls for Pre-emptive Action on Emerging National Security Threats

Union Home Minister Amit Shah stressed the need to identify and address emerging national security challenges such as rogue drones, online frauds, and narcotics at the National Security Strategies Conference-2024. He urged police officials to protect constitutional rights and enhance counter-terrorism measures, citing the recent drone attacks in Manipur.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2024 22:07 IST | Created: 14-09-2024 22:07 IST
Amit Shah
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday emphasized the urgent need to identify and combat emerging national security challenges such as rogue drones, online frauds, and narcotics before they escalate.

Speaking at the National Security Strategies Conference-2024, Shah urged police chiefs to uphold the constitutional rights of citizens and ensure justice is delivered promptly. He introduced a comprehensive strategy to bolster counter-terrorism efforts, including international cooperation and measures to prevent terror financing.

Shah's remarks follow recent drone attacks in Manipur, which have rekindled ethnic violence in the northeastern state. Emphasizing enhanced cooperation between national and state security agencies, he highlighted progress in addressing long-standing security issues in regions like Jammu and Kashmir and areas affected by left-wing extremism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Currency Realignments in a Fragmented World: How Geopolitics Shapes Global Payments

Overcoming Virtual Challenges: Gamification’s Impact on Cultural Events in the Metaverse

Harnessing Twitter Sentiment for Predicting Stock Market Trends Using Machine Learning

Bridging Climate Change and Banking Law: A Path to Sustainable Financial Oversight

