Amit Shah Calls for Pre-emptive Action on Emerging National Security Threats

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday emphasized the urgent need to identify and combat emerging national security challenges such as rogue drones, online frauds, and narcotics before they escalate.

Speaking at the National Security Strategies Conference-2024, Shah urged police chiefs to uphold the constitutional rights of citizens and ensure justice is delivered promptly. He introduced a comprehensive strategy to bolster counter-terrorism efforts, including international cooperation and measures to prevent terror financing.

Shah's remarks follow recent drone attacks in Manipur, which have rekindled ethnic violence in the northeastern state. Emphasizing enhanced cooperation between national and state security agencies, he highlighted progress in addressing long-standing security issues in regions like Jammu and Kashmir and areas affected by left-wing extremism.

