Fierce Gunfights Erupt in Kathua and Poonch: One Terrorist Injured

A fresh encounter erupted between terrorists and police in Kathua district's forest area on Sunday, officials reported.

Terrorists fired upon a police search party in the remote Nuknali Nalla in Bani area, triggering a fierce gunfight. The exchange of fire, still ongoing at last reports, prompted police to send reinforcements to close escape routes and neutralize the terrorists.

Meanwhile, in Poonch district, officials said an overnight encounter in Pathanateer area ended around noon, leaving one terrorist likely injured. Blood stains at the scene indicated injuries, and search operations continue to track down the fleeing militants.

(With inputs from agencies.)