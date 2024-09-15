Left Menu

Punjab Police Nabs Army Deserter in Major Heroin Seizure

Punjab Police arrested an army deserter, Amritpal Singh alias Fauji, seizing over 12 kg heroin. Fauji, linked to a Pakistan-based smuggling racket led by fugitive Amrit Pal Singh Baath, was on the run since 2024. His arrest followed the seizure of heroin from another associate, Sartaj.

Updated: 15-09-2024 18:50 IST
Punjab Police has apprehended an army deserter in a substantial drug bust, as declared by Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav on Sunday.

The deserter, identified as Amritpal Singh alias Fauji, is a significant figure in a heroin smuggling ring linked to Pakistan. Fauji, hailing from Kasel village in Tarn Taran, had been evading capture since August 2024. His co-conspirator, Sartaj, was previously detained at Jammu Bus Stand with a staggering 33 kg of heroin.

DGP Yadav disclosed that the drug cartel operates with international connections under the leadership of fugitive Amrit Pal Singh Baath, currently residing in Dubai. On receiving credible intelligence, Punjab Police's Counter Intelligence unit set up a checkpoint in Kangniwal village, Jalandhar, leading to Fauji's arrest and the seizure of 200 grams of heroin. Subsequent investigations unveiled an additional 12.4 kg of heroin hidden along the Link Road from Tarn Taran to Jodhpur.

