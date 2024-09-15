Left Menu

Tragic Loss: Mother and Infant Found Dead in Well

A 36-year-old woman and her three-month-old baby were found dead in a well in Perambra. The victims, identified as Greeshma and her baby, were discovered by family members. Despite efforts to save them, they were pronounced dead at the hospital. Police are awaiting post-mortem results to determine the cause.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kozhikode | Updated: 15-09-2024 19:12 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 19:12 IST
A heartbreaking incident emerged from Perambra on Sunday, where a 36-year-old woman and her three-month-old baby were found dead inside a well, according to police reports.

The woman, identified as Greeshma from Anchampeedika, had been staying at her parents' house after giving birth to her daughter three months ago.

Family members discovered Greeshma and her baby in a nearby well around 11:30 am, immediately informing the local police and fire department. Despite urgent medical attention, their lives could not be saved. Police have stated that the cause of death will be confirmed following a post-mortem examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

