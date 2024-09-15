Tragic Loss: Mother and Infant Found Dead in Well

A heartbreaking incident emerged from Perambra on Sunday, where a 36-year-old woman and her three-month-old baby were found dead inside a well, according to police reports.

The woman, identified as Greeshma from Anchampeedika, had been staying at her parents' house after giving birth to her daughter three months ago.

Family members discovered Greeshma and her baby in a nearby well around 11:30 am, immediately informing the local police and fire department. Despite urgent medical attention, their lives could not be saved. Police have stated that the cause of death will be confirmed following a post-mortem examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)