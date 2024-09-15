Left Menu

Israeli Military Concludes Hostages Likely Killed in Airstrike

The Israeli military has concluded that it is highly probable three hostages, Cpl. Nik Beizer, Sgt. Ron Sherman, and Elia Toledano, were killed in an Israeli airstrike in November. All three were kidnapped during Hamas' October 7 attack. The findings could pressure the government to negotiate for the release of remaining hostages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 15-09-2024 19:26 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 19:26 IST
Israeli Military Concludes Hostages Likely Killed in Airstrike
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Israel

The Israeli military has revealed a 'high probability' that three hostages, found deceased months ago, were killed in an Israeli airstrike.

The army announced on Sunday the findings of its investigation into the deaths of Cpl. Nik Beizer, Sgt. Ron Sherman, and Elia Toledano. The investigation concluded that the three were likely killed in a November airstrike that targeted and killed senior Hamas militant Ahmed Ghandour.

All three hostages were kidnapped during the October 7 Hamas attack, with their bodies recovered in December. The recent investigation determined the probable cause of death based on the location of their bodies, pathological reports, and other intelligence. The findings may increase pressure on the government to negotiate for the release of the remaining hostages held by Hamas, though critics argue that rescuing them is perilously difficult.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

 Global
2
Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches at Helm

Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches ...

 India
3
Tragic House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

Tragic House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

 India
4
Congress Set to Unveil Jammu and Kashmir Election Manifesto Amid Criticism of BJP

Congress Set to Unveil Jammu and Kashmir Election Manifesto Amid Criticism o...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Currency Realignments in a Fragmented World: How Geopolitics Shapes Global Payments

Overcoming Virtual Challenges: Gamification’s Impact on Cultural Events in the Metaverse

Harnessing Twitter Sentiment for Predicting Stock Market Trends Using Machine Learning

Bridging Climate Change and Banking Law: A Path to Sustainable Financial Oversight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024