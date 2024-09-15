Israeli Military Concludes Hostages Likely Killed in Airstrike
The Israeli military has concluded that it is highly probable three hostages, Cpl. Nik Beizer, Sgt. Ron Sherman, and Elia Toledano, were killed in an Israeli airstrike in November. All three were kidnapped during Hamas' October 7 attack. The findings could pressure the government to negotiate for the release of remaining hostages.
- Country:
- Israel
The Israeli military has revealed a 'high probability' that three hostages, found deceased months ago, were killed in an Israeli airstrike.
The army announced on Sunday the findings of its investigation into the deaths of Cpl. Nik Beizer, Sgt. Ron Sherman, and Elia Toledano. The investigation concluded that the three were likely killed in a November airstrike that targeted and killed senior Hamas militant Ahmed Ghandour.
All three hostages were kidnapped during the October 7 Hamas attack, with their bodies recovered in December. The recent investigation determined the probable cause of death based on the location of their bodies, pathological reports, and other intelligence. The findings may increase pressure on the government to negotiate for the release of the remaining hostages held by Hamas, though critics argue that rescuing them is perilously difficult.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Gujarat Faces Flood Crisis: Jamnagar Leads Rescue Operations Amid Heavy Rainfall
Indian Embassy Rescues 47 Nationals Trapped in Laos Cyber Scam Centers
24 Crocodiles Rescued Amid Heavy Rain in Gujarat's Vadodara
Eze's Equaliser Rescues Point for Palace Against Chelsea
Miraculous Rescue: Woman Survives Fall into Train Platform Gap