Tragic Witchcraft Killings in Chhattisgarh: Five Family Members Beaten to Death

In Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, five family members were allegedly beaten to death on suspicion of practicing witchcraft. Police have arrested five individuals from the same village with more arrests likely. The victims' deaths are part of a troubling trend of violence attributed to witchcraft accusations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sukma | Updated: 15-09-2024 20:16 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 20:16 IST
  • India

In a horrifying and tragic incident in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, five family members were allegedly beaten to death on suspicion of practicing witchcraft, according to local authorities.

Authorities have arrested five persons from the same village, who are believed to have brutally attacked the victims with sticks, leading to their immediate deaths. More arrests may follow as the investigation proceeds, noted Sukma Superintendent of Police Kiran Chavan.

Identified victims include Mausam Kanna (34), his wife Mausam Biri, Mausam Buchcha (34), his wife Mausam Arjo (32), and another woman, Karka Lachhi (43). This incident follows a similar case in the state's Balodabazar-Bhatapara district where four family members were killed under similar accusations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

