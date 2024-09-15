Left Menu

City Erupts in Protests for Justice over RG Kar Hospital Incident

Protests erupted throughout the city on Sunday demanding justice for a post-graduate trainee doctor raped and murdered at RG Kar Hospital. Demonstrations were held by retired Army officers, former students, nurses, and general citizens, demanding the immediate arrest of those responsible for the crime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 15-09-2024 21:59 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 21:59 IST
Rallies and demonstrations demanding justice for the raped and murdered RG Kar hospital doctor swept through the city on Sunday.

Retired Army officers, alumni of Purulia Sainik School, marched from Jadavpur 8B Bus Stand to Golpark in south Kolkata, holding placards despite the rains.

In Wellington, central Kolkata, former Calcutta Girls' High School students organized a rally.

Hundreds of nurses held a demonstration at Karunamoyee in Salt Lake, seeking workplace safety.

By evening, people gathered at Ruby Crossing-Patuli and Parnashree in Behala, demanding the immediate arrest of everyone involved in the crime, including officials and police.

The post-graduate trainee doctor was raped and murdered while on duty last month, sparking nationwide outrage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

