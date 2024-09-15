Left Menu

Ghulam Nabi Azad Vows to Combat Drug Abuse and Secure Youth Employment in J&K

DPAP chief Ghulam Nabi Azad expressed concern over drug abuse in Jammu and Kashmir and pledged to create job opportunities if his party wins upcoming elections. Campaigning for DPAP candidate Abdul Majid Wani, he also voiced concerns over the abrogation of Article 370 and committed to protecting local rights and fostering development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 15-09-2024 22:15 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 22:15 IST
DPAP chief Ghulam Nabi Azad on Sunday raised an alarm over increasing drug abuse in Jammu and Kashmir, promising job opportunities for the youth if his party wins the assembly elections.

Azad campaigned for Abdul Majid Wani in Doda East, urging quick action against drug involvement among the young. After health concerns halted his participation, Azad resumed campaigning for the Democratic Progressive Azad Party from south Kashmir.

Addressing gatherings in Doda East, Azad criticized the August 5, 2019 abrogation of Article 370 and pledged legislation to restrict 'outsiders' from buying land or securing jobs in the region if elected. He emphasized the importance of unity and vowed to protect local rights and foster regional development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

