Tragic Incident: Man Takes Own Life after Strangling Wife in Rajasthan

In Jhunjhunu district, Rajasthan, a man allegedly ended his life by hanging himself after strangling his wife to death. The tragic event unfolded on Sunday, and the police were alerted when the couple did not respond to repeated knocking. Both were declared dead by a doctor.

Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident in Jhunjhunu district, Rajasthan, police reported that a man allegedly ended his life by hanging himself after strangling his wife to death.

SHO of Sultana Police Station Bhagwan Ram stated that Rajesh Kumar, 30, and Manju, 28, had been married for a couple of years and frequently quarreled. On Sunday, Kumar used a rope to strangle his wife before taking his own life. Their bodies were discovered when Manju's brother failed to get a response from their rented room, which was locked from the inside.

Upon informing the police, officers found Kumar hanging and Manju lying on the floor. A medical professional pronounced both deceased. The bodies were subsequently handed over to their family members following post-mortem examinations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

