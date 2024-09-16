Left Menu

Six Policemen Suspended in Madhya Pradesh Over Gambling Video Scandal

Six policemen in Tikamgarh district, Madhya Pradesh, were suspended after a video of them gambling surfaced on social media. The local Superintendent of Police took the action, and a probe is underway to determine the details of the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tikamgarh | Updated: 16-09-2024 15:16 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 15:16 IST
Six Policemen Suspended in Madhya Pradesh Over Gambling Video Scandal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Six policemen were suspended after a video of them gambling surfaced on social media in Madhya Pradesh's Tikamgarh district, an official said on Monday.

Local Superintendent of Police (SP) Rohit Kashwani confirmed that six constables posted in different police stations were suspended following the appearance of the purported video on Sunday evening.

The suspended constables are Manoj Ahirwar, Ritesh Mishra, and Suraj Rajput from Kotwali police station, Bhuvaneshwar Agnihotri and Anil Pachouri from Dehat police station, and Salman Khan from Digora police station, according to the SP.

Additional Superintendent of Police Sitaram Satya is heading an investigation to determine when and where the video was filmed and whether other officers were involved. SP Kashwani stated this kind of misconduct tarnishes the reputation of the police department, and further action will be based on the investigation's findings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

 Global
2
Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches at Helm

Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches ...

 India
3
Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

 India
4
Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Food Delivery in Malaysia: Exploring Drone Adoption and Its Challenges

Fostering Positive Classrooms but Falling Short: Insights from Indonesia’s Teacher Practices

Aging Populations and the Urgent Need for Sustainable Long-Term Care Systems

Unlocking Healthy Longevity: Tackling Aging Populations and Non-Communicable Diseases

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024