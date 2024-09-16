Six Policemen Suspended in Madhya Pradesh Over Gambling Video Scandal

Six policemen were suspended after a video of them gambling surfaced on social media in Madhya Pradesh's Tikamgarh district, an official said on Monday.

Local Superintendent of Police (SP) Rohit Kashwani confirmed that six constables posted in different police stations were suspended following the appearance of the purported video on Sunday evening.

The suspended constables are Manoj Ahirwar, Ritesh Mishra, and Suraj Rajput from Kotwali police station, Bhuvaneshwar Agnihotri and Anil Pachouri from Dehat police station, and Salman Khan from Digora police station, according to the SP.

Additional Superintendent of Police Sitaram Satya is heading an investigation to determine when and where the video was filmed and whether other officers were involved. SP Kashwani stated this kind of misconduct tarnishes the reputation of the police department, and further action will be based on the investigation's findings.

