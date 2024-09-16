Six Policemen Suspended in Madhya Pradesh Over Gambling Video Scandal
Six policemen in Tikamgarh district, Madhya Pradesh, were suspended after a video of them gambling surfaced on social media. The local Superintendent of Police took the action, and a probe is underway to determine the details of the incident.
- Country:
- India
Six policemen were suspended after a video of them gambling surfaced on social media in Madhya Pradesh's Tikamgarh district, an official said on Monday.
Local Superintendent of Police (SP) Rohit Kashwani confirmed that six constables posted in different police stations were suspended following the appearance of the purported video on Sunday evening.
The suspended constables are Manoj Ahirwar, Ritesh Mishra, and Suraj Rajput from Kotwali police station, Bhuvaneshwar Agnihotri and Anil Pachouri from Dehat police station, and Salman Khan from Digora police station, according to the SP.
Additional Superintendent of Police Sitaram Satya is heading an investigation to determine when and where the video was filmed and whether other officers were involved. SP Kashwani stated this kind of misconduct tarnishes the reputation of the police department, and further action will be based on the investigation's findings.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Suspension Drama: Three Policemen in Madhya Pradesh Penalized After Custodial Death
Brazil's Supreme Court Faces Decision on Social Media Platform Shutdown
Controversy Erupts Over Delhi LG's Hiring of Social Media Firm
Starlink Defies Brazil Court Order Amid Social Media Dispute
Brazil and Musk: A Clash Over Social Media and Business Sanctions