Tragic Accident in Sambhal: Five Family Members Killed by Speeding Truck

A speeding pickup truck caused a tragic accident in Sambhal, killing five family members and injuring four others. The driver, who was also injured, has been detained by the authorities. The incident is suspected to be caused by a sleepy driver.

In a tragic incident that unfolded early Monday in Sambhal, five members of a family lost their lives while four others were injured when a speeding pickup truck ran over them, officials reported.

Among the injured, some were transported to Aligarh for medical treatment. The driver of the pickup truck was also detained and received medical attention following the accident.

Superintendent of Police Krishan Kumar confirmed that the accident occurred around 6 am when the group from Bhopatpur village was sitting by the roadside. The names of the deceased include Liladhar (60), Dharamal (40), Ompal (32), and Puran Singh (45). Another victim, Jamuna Prasad (60), succumbed to his injuries later.

Officials have dispatched the bodies for post-mortem examinations and further actions are being taken. District Magistrate Rajendra Singh Pensia, who visited the site, noted the grave condition of two of the injured individuals and suggested that driver fatigue might have been a contributing factor.

