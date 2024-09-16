Russia Retakes Two Villages in Kursk Amid Ongoing Conflict
Russia claims to have regained control of two villages in its Kursk region amid a significant counter-offensive against Ukraine. While Moscow reports the recapture of Uspenovka and Borki, Ukraine holds that it controls about 100 villages in Kursk. Fighting continues in eastern Ukraine towards Pokrovsk.
Russia announced on Monday that its forces have recaptured two villages in the western Kursk region from Ukrainian control, marking what Moscow describes as a critical counter-offensive.
According to Russia's Defence Ministry, the villages of Uspenovka and Borki have been retaken, though this report remains unverified by independent sources. These settlements are located roughly 12 miles apart, close to Ukraine's Sumy region.
Last week, Russian commanders and pro-Kremlin bloggers claimed that approximately 10 settlements in the area had been retaken. However, this assertion could not be confirmed. Ukraine maintains that its forces control about 100 villages, spanning over 1,300 square kilometers in Kursk.
Russian forces are also advancing toward Pokrovsk in eastern Ukraine, a significant rail and logistics hub. Capturing this would be a step toward Russia's goal of controlling the entire Donetsk region. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy indicated that the Kursk incursion had decelerated Russian advancements in the east, whereas President Vladimir Putin argued it distracted Kyiv's defenses.
Over the weekend, Russia and Ukraine conducted two prisoner exchanges, involving hundreds of POWs. Many of the Russian soldiers involved had been captured defending Kursk, according to the Defence Ministry.
(With inputs from agencies.)
