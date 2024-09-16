Left Menu

Vice President Advocates for Preservation of Institutional Integrity

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar emphasized the importance of supporting and preserving the integrity of India’s institutions, including the Election Commission and investigative agencies. Dhankhar's comments came in response to criticism from a Supreme Court judge about the Central Bureau of Investigation's objectivity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2024 15:37 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 15:37 IST
Vice President Advocates for Preservation of Institutional Integrity
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar
  • Country:
  • India

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has emphasized the critical role of Indian institutions, such as the Election Commission and investigative agencies, in maintaining the democratic framework of the country.

During an event in Mumbai, Dhankhar stated that institutions operate under challenging circumstances and that undue observations could undermine their function and spirit. He highlighted the Supreme Court judge's recent criticism of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), urging the need for institutions to be viewed as independent and robust entities working under the rule of law.

Dhankhar called for the Executive, Legislature, and Judiciary to work together to foster democratic values and uphold constitutional ideals, warning against political debates that could weaken these essential institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

 Global
2
Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches at Helm

Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches ...

 India
3
Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

 India
4
Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Food Delivery in Malaysia: Exploring Drone Adoption and Its Challenges

Fostering Positive Classrooms but Falling Short: Insights from Indonesia’s Teacher Practices

Aging Populations and the Urgent Need for Sustainable Long-Term Care Systems

Unlocking Healthy Longevity: Tackling Aging Populations and Non-Communicable Diseases

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024