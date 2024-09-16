Vice President Advocates for Preservation of Institutional Integrity
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar emphasized the importance of supporting and preserving the integrity of India’s institutions, including the Election Commission and investigative agencies. Dhankhar's comments came in response to criticism from a Supreme Court judge about the Central Bureau of Investigation's objectivity.
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has emphasized the critical role of Indian institutions, such as the Election Commission and investigative agencies, in maintaining the democratic framework of the country.
During an event in Mumbai, Dhankhar stated that institutions operate under challenging circumstances and that undue observations could undermine their function and spirit. He highlighted the Supreme Court judge's recent criticism of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), urging the need for institutions to be viewed as independent and robust entities working under the rule of law.
Dhankhar called for the Executive, Legislature, and Judiciary to work together to foster democratic values and uphold constitutional ideals, warning against political debates that could weaken these essential institutions.
