Germany Disavows Racial Profiling Amid Tighter Border Checks
The German government declared its rejection of racial profiling as tighter border checks were implemented on its western and northern borders. The Interior Ministry emphasized that racially motivated police actions are unacceptable and against the law.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 16-09-2024 16:01 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 16:01 IST
- Country:
- Germany
The German government disavowed racial profiling on Monday, coinciding with the implementation of tighter border checks on the country's western and northern borders.
"There is absolutely no question, and I would like to emphasize this again here, that racially motivated police action is completely unacceptable and unlawful," said an Interior Ministry spokesperson during a regular news conference.
The announcement comes amidst increased scrutiny of border control policies and their potential impact on civil liberties.
(With inputs from agencies.)
