Germany Disavows Racial Profiling Amid Tighter Border Checks

The German government disavowed racial profiling on Monday, coinciding with the implementation of tighter border checks on the country's western and northern borders.

"There is absolutely no question, and I would like to emphasize this again here, that racially motivated police action is completely unacceptable and unlawful," said an Interior Ministry spokesperson during a regular news conference.

The announcement comes amidst increased scrutiny of border control policies and their potential impact on civil liberties.

