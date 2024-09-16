Left Menu

Germany Disavows Racial Profiling Amid Tighter Border Checks

The German government declared its rejection of racial profiling as tighter border checks were implemented on its western and northern borders. The Interior Ministry emphasized that racially motivated police actions are unacceptable and against the law.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 16-09-2024 16:01 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 16:01 IST
Germany Disavows Racial Profiling Amid Tighter Border Checks
  • Country:
  • Germany

The German government disavowed racial profiling on Monday, coinciding with the implementation of tighter border checks on the country's western and northern borders.

"There is absolutely no question, and I would like to emphasize this again here, that racially motivated police action is completely unacceptable and unlawful," said an Interior Ministry spokesperson during a regular news conference.

The announcement comes amidst increased scrutiny of border control policies and their potential impact on civil liberties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

 Global
2
Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches at Helm

Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches ...

 India
3
Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

 India
4
Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Food Delivery in Malaysia: Exploring Drone Adoption and Its Challenges

Fostering Positive Classrooms but Falling Short: Insights from Indonesia’s Teacher Practices

Aging Populations and the Urgent Need for Sustainable Long-Term Care Systems

Unlocking Healthy Longevity: Tackling Aging Populations and Non-Communicable Diseases

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024