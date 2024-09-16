Severed Body Found in Thane: Security Supervisor Murder Shocks Community
The headless body of 35-year-old security supervisor, Somnath Sadgir, was discovered on the terrace of a shopping complex in Thane, Maharashtra. An argument with a security guard is suspected to have led to his murder. Police have registered a case and initiated a search for the suspect.
The body of a 35-year-old man with his head severed was found on the terrace of a shopping complex in Maharashtra's Thane city on Monday morning, police said.
The headless body of Somnath Sadgir, a security supervisor, was found on the terrace of the complex in the Kapurbawdi area and has been sent to a government hospital for post-mortem, an official said.
Deputy commissioner of police zone-v Amarsingh Jadhav said Sadgir had dinner with a security guard at the complex around 10 pm on Sunday, and the duo allegedly had an argument, which might have led to the killing.
A person from the adjoining building spotted the body and alerted the police, he said.
A search has been launched for the alleged accused, the official said, adding that a case has been registered under section 103 (1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita.
