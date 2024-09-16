Severed Body Found in Thane: Security Supervisor Murder Shocks Community

The body of a 35-year-old man with his head severed was found on the terrace of a shopping complex in Maharashtra's Thane city on Monday morning, police said.

The headless body of Somnath Sadgir, a security supervisor, was found on the terrace of the complex in the Kapurbawdi area and has been sent to a government hospital for post-mortem, an official said.

Deputy commissioner of police zone-v Amarsingh Jadhav said Sadgir had dinner with a security guard at the complex around 10 pm on Sunday, and the duo allegedly had an argument, which might have led to the killing.

A person from the adjoining building spotted the body and alerted the police, he said.

A search has been launched for the alleged accused, the official said, adding that a case has been registered under section 103 (1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita.

(With inputs from agencies.)