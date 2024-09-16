Left Menu

Severed Body Found in Thane: Security Supervisor Murder Shocks Community

The headless body of 35-year-old security supervisor, Somnath Sadgir, was discovered on the terrace of a shopping complex in Thane, Maharashtra. An argument with a security guard is suspected to have led to his murder. Police have registered a case and initiated a search for the suspect.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 16-09-2024 17:35 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 17:35 IST
Severed Body Found in Thane: Security Supervisor Murder Shocks Community
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The body of a 35-year-old man with his head severed was found on the terrace of a shopping complex in Maharashtra's Thane city on Monday morning, police said.

The headless body of Somnath Sadgir, a security supervisor, was found on the terrace of the complex in the Kapurbawdi area and has been sent to a government hospital for post-mortem, an official said.

Deputy commissioner of police zone-v Amarsingh Jadhav said Sadgir had dinner with a security guard at the complex around 10 pm on Sunday, and the duo allegedly had an argument, which might have led to the killing.

A person from the adjoining building spotted the body and alerted the police, he said.

A search has been launched for the alleged accused, the official said, adding that a case has been registered under section 103 (1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

 Global
2
Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches at Helm

Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches ...

 India
3
Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

 India
4
Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Food Delivery in Malaysia: Exploring Drone Adoption and Its Challenges

Fostering Positive Classrooms but Falling Short: Insights from Indonesia’s Teacher Practices

Aging Populations and the Urgent Need for Sustainable Long-Term Care Systems

Unlocking Healthy Longevity: Tackling Aging Populations and Non-Communicable Diseases

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024