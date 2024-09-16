Senior Officer Supports Arrested Kolkata Cop in RG Kar Hospital Case

A senior Kolkata Police officer on Monday voiced support for Abhijit Mondal, the officer-in-charge of Tala Police Station who was arrested by the CBI in connection with the RG Kar hospital rape-murder case. The officer emphasized that Mondal conducted the initial investigation transparently.

Additional Commissioner of Kolkata Police, V Solomon Nesakumar, alongside other senior officers, met with Mondal's family and assured them of complete departmental support.

'We met the family of Abhijit Mondal, spoke with his wife, and informed her that the department stands by them like a family and will provide all the necessary support,' Nesakumar told reporters.

The CBI arrested Mondal on Saturday concerning the rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee whose body was discovered in the seminar room of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9. According to a central agency officer, Mondal faces allegations of evidence tampering, delaying FIR registration, and other related offences. Despite this, a police officer expressed personal belief in Mondal's innocence, commending his swift actions and transparent investigation. Alongside Mondal, the CBI also arrested Dr. Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of the hospital, on related charges.

(With inputs from agencies.)