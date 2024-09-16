Enhanced Security Measures for Upcoming J&K Assembly Elections
Jammu and Kashmir police have implemented multi-tier security arrangements to ensure free and fair assembly elections, beginning on September 18. Central Armed Paramilitary Forces and local police will be deployed to maintain a secure environment. The elections will occur in three phases, with counting on October 8.
Multi-tier security arrangements have been put in place to ensure free and fair assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, according to a senior police official.
Inspector General of Police Kashmir Zone V K Birdi stated that elaborate security preparations have been made by Jammu and Kashmir police for the elections starting September 18, aiming for maximum voter turnout.
Central Armed Paramilitary Forces, Jammu and Kashmir Armed Police, and JK Police will be deployed as part of the multi-tier security, the first since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. Birdi emphasized the effort to create a secure environment to encourage large voter turnout.
