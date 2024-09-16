Left Menu

Sweden to Lead NATO Land Forces in Finland: A Nordic Defense Strategy

Sweden is set to lead the establishment of NATO land forces in Finland, a move to enhance defenses against Russia. Triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Finland and Sweden joined NATO. NATO aims to strengthen its eastern presence through multinational battlegroups. Final decisions on the NATO presence in Finland are pending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2024 17:56 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 17:56 IST
In a strategic move to bolster defenses against Russia, Sweden will lead the establishment of NATO land forces in Finland. This announcement was made jointly by the defense ministers of Finland and Sweden on Monday.

This shift follows Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, prompting a significant policy change in both previously non-aligned Nordic countries. Finland joined NATO in 2023, followed by Sweden in 2024, as they seek greater security assurance.

NATO has ramped up its presence in the eastern alliance by building multinational battlegroups from the Baltics to the Black Sea and plans to further this by developing a presence in Finland. Finland shares a long 1,340 km (830 mile) border with Russia, and Sweden aims to be the framework nation for these forward land forces.

While the initiative is still in its early stages, both nations agree that the appointment of a leading nation will be a collective NATO decision. Finland's defense minister emphasized that Finland isn't looking for a permanent multinational force but is open to increasing joint exercises based on security needs.

The collaboration also seeks to enhance cross-border military mobility by removing various technical, administrative, and legal obstacles, including improvements to infrastructure like roads and railways.

(With inputs from agencies.)

