Former Hospital Staff Sentenced to Five Years for Assaulting Differently-Abled Woman

A court has handed down a five-year rigorous imprisonment sentence to a 53-year-old former staff member of Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital for raping a differently-abled woman in October 2021.

Additional Sessions Judge Aanchal presided over the sentencing, convicting the individual under IPC Section 376 C for sexual intercourse by a person in authority.

The prosecution revealed that the woman was attacked while obtaining her disability certificate at the hospital, resulting in injuries and a partially ruptured hymen.

The court's September 6 verdict emphasized that sentencing should ensure crimes do not go unpunished and offer justice to the victim and society alike.

It noted that the convict was neither under mental stress nor compelled to commit the offense, highlighting the breach of the victim's privacy.

The court balanced aggravating circumstances with mitigating factors, considering the convict's age, prior conduct, and time already spent in custody.

Ultimately, the court sentenced him to five years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 5,000.

