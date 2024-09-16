Left Menu

Former Hospital Staff Sentenced to Five Years for Assaulting Differently-Abled Woman

A 53-year-old former staff member of Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital has been sentenced to five years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a differently-abled woman in October 2021. The court emphasized that the crime must not go unpunished, aiming to satisfy both the victim and society's sense of justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2024 18:17 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 18:17 IST
Former Hospital Staff Sentenced to Five Years for Assaulting Differently-Abled Woman
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A court has handed down a five-year rigorous imprisonment sentence to a 53-year-old former staff member of Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital for raping a differently-abled woman in October 2021.

Additional Sessions Judge Aanchal presided over the sentencing, convicting the individual under IPC Section 376 C for sexual intercourse by a person in authority.

The prosecution revealed that the woman was attacked while obtaining her disability certificate at the hospital, resulting in injuries and a partially ruptured hymen.

The court's September 6 verdict emphasized that sentencing should ensure crimes do not go unpunished and offer justice to the victim and society alike.

It noted that the convict was neither under mental stress nor compelled to commit the offense, highlighting the breach of the victim's privacy.

The court balanced aggravating circumstances with mitigating factors, considering the convict's age, prior conduct, and time already spent in custody.

Ultimately, the court sentenced him to five years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 5,000.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

 Global
2
Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches at Helm

Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches ...

 India
3
Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

 India
4
Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Food Delivery in Malaysia: Exploring Drone Adoption and Its Challenges

Fostering Positive Classrooms but Falling Short: Insights from Indonesia’s Teacher Practices

Aging Populations and the Urgent Need for Sustainable Long-Term Care Systems

Unlocking Healthy Longevity: Tackling Aging Populations and Non-Communicable Diseases

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024